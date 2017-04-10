Everett Dumas is playing at “The Bacon Tree” in Winterport! Friday 6-9 pm.

Friday, April 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Bacon Tree Restaurant, 279 S. Main st. , Winterport, ME
For more information: 2079490202; everettdumas.hearnow.com
Everett Dumas , Maine singer/songwriter will be playing at The Bacon Tree restaurant, in Winterport this Friday evening from 6-9 pm.
Everett will be playing tons of your favorite tunes, and many NEW ORIGINAL songs from his recently released CD “Red Raindrops”.
The Bacon Tree’s fantastic cuisine and atmosphere, coupled with Everett’s tasty background music, makes for a memorable evening for one and all !!
Check out Everett’s cd samples @
everettdumas.hearnow.com
