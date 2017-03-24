Events from The Bangor Land Trust

Grace Bartlett presents Lichens 101: Saturday, March 25 at 10 am Bangor Land Trust office, 8 Harlow Street Suite 4B

Bangor Wine and Cheese Shop’s Monthly Tasting featuring Bangor Land Trust. Thursday, April 13 from 5 to 7pm, 86 Hammond Street

Roam the Trails: Saturday, April 29 at 10 am: Join in a grand tour of three BLT preserves – Walden-Parke, North Forest and Northeast Penjajawoc (approximately 4 miles). We’ll stop at a vernal pool too to see what’s going on. The hike should be bug-free, but you’ll need waterproof shoes or boots. We also recommend having some water with you. Rain date: 4/30/17, if necessary. Check status at: www.bangorlandtrust.org or call (207) 942-1010. For more info: http://www.bangorlandtrust.org/roam-the-trails.html.

Neighborhood Bird Walks: Throughout the month of May, http://www.bangorlandtrust.org/calendar-of-events.html.

Lady Slipper Walk: Tentative Date – Saturday, June 3 at 10 am, Walden-Parke Preserve.

