Event to Honor Outstanding Student and Community Members

Sunday, June 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: The Woodlands Club, 39 Woods Road, Falmouth, Maine
For more information: 207-621-3530; hhrcmaine.org
Join the Board and staff of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine for the 29th Annual Meeting, an event honoring students and individuals in Maine who are doing outstanding work in the fields of Holocaust and human rights awareness and education.
The program will be held on Sunday, June 11th from 12 – 3 p.m.at the Woodlands Club in Falmouth, Maine. In addition to a luncheon, the event will include the presentation of the HHRC’s annual student and community member awards, programs and special events.
The recipient of the Lawrence Alan Spiegel Remembrance Scholarship is Gabe Gervais, a senior at Erskine Academy who will be attending College of the Holy Cross in the fall. This year’s Mathilda Schlossberger Outstanding High School Student of the Year is Sam Clermont, a senior at Gray-New Gloucester High School. Julia Pols, an 8th grade student at Brunswick Junior High School, has been named the Mathilda Schlossberger Outstanding Middle School Student of the Year.
The recipients of this year’s Holocaust Professional Development Grant are Sarah Bailey, a history teacher at South Portland High School, and Gary Carter, a literacy teacher at both Richmond Middle and High schools.
The HHRC will be presenting the Gerda Haas Award for Excellence in Human Rights Education and Leadership to Pious Ali.
A Youth and Community Engagement Specialist at the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service, Pious Ali has spent the better part of his life focused on community engagement. He has created meaningful and ongoing dialogue across cultural, ethnic, socioeconomic, and faith-based barriers.
Prior to joining the Muskie School, Pious worked with the city of Portland’s refugee services and spent many summers working as a facilitator for Seeds of Peace.
Pious is the first African-born Muslim American to be elected to a public office in Maine, becoming a member of the city’s elected Board of Public Education in 2013 and Portland’s City Council in 2016. He is also the founder and Executive Director of the Maine Interfaith Youth Alliance and co-founded the King Fellows, a Portland-based youth group dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for youth through leadership and civic engagement based on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The HHRC will also recognize Holocaust survivor Edith Lucas Pagelson, and human rights activist and educator Reza Jalali.
Edith Pagelson’s father was a decorated hero of WWI. Together with her mother Flora and younger sister Suse the family lived in Worms, Germany. Edith’s parents attempted to send Edith and Suse out of the country. Suse made it to England, but Edith did not escape. In the Theresienstadt concentration camp, Edith witnessed the spectacular farce the Nazi’s orchestrated to fool the International Red Cross. Edith’s father did not survive Theresienstadt, but she and her mother Flora were sent to Birkenau, Auschwitz, and Stuthoff. Edith and Flora were reunited with Suse in America following the war. Edith is a resident of Falmouth, Maine and has shared her story with thousands of Maine students.
Reza Jalali, recognized as one of the eminent ethnic Americans in Making it in America: a sourcebook on eminent ethnic Americans (©2001by Elliott Robert Barkan) and named as one of Maine’s 50 leaders by Maine Magazine in 2016, is a writer, educator, and refugee activist. As a board director of Amnesty International, Jalali has led delegations to refugee camps in Turkey and Bosnia, and the United Nations conferences. In 1992, he visited the White House as part of a national delegation to discuss the plight of Kurdish refugees fleeing Iraq.
Jalali wrote the Foreword to New Mainers, a book on immigrant’s experiences in Maine. His children’s book, Moon Watchers has received a Skipping Stones Honor Award for Multicultural Book. His books include Homesick Mosque and Other Stories and The Poets and the Assassin. Jalali has been included in 50 In 52 Journey, a national project to name “Americans who are problem-solvers, idea-generators in their communities, in their cities, and in their States and are moving America forward.”
Jalali has taught at the Bangor Theological Seminary and the University of Southern Maine. He has been featured in the National Public Radio’s nationally-acclaimed The Moth Radio Hour. He’s the co-curator of the Maine Historical Society’s 400 Years of New Mainers exhibition. Jalali is a faculty member of the USM Honors Program and advises Muslim students at Bowdoin College.
This event has been made possible with the generous support of Sustainer Sponsor Judy & Leonard Lauder, and Supporter Sponsors Michael L. Schuman, M.D. and Dhara (Patricia) Williams, and Steven Adelsberg.
The suggested donation for individual tickets is $40 and $375 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $5,000. For more information call the HHRC at 207-621-3530.
