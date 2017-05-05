Event: Pantsuit Nation

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Brooklin resident Libby Chamberlain will share her experiences with the “secret” Facebook group, Pantsuit Nation, that she started last fall before the election, and then putting together her new book of the same name, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Tuesday May 23rd at 7:00 PM.
In October 2016, Libby Chamberlain created a “secret” Facebook group encouraging a handful of friends to wear pantsuits to the polls for the presidential election. Overnight, the group of thirty exploded to 24,000 members. By November 8, the group was three million strong. Since Pantsuit Nation’s inception, its members have shared personal stories that illustrate the complexities of living in a vibrant, oftentimes contentious democracy.
According to Chamberlain, “members turn to Pantsuit Nation as a place of refuge and inspiration, where marginalized voices are amplified, faces are put to political decisions, resources are shared, and activism is ignited. It is a dynamic, diverse community united by an unwavering commitment to building a more just, inclusive world.”
Chamberlain has put together this book from stories and photographs contributed by Pantsuit Nation members. This event is co-sponsored by the library and Blue Hill Books, and books will be available for sale and signing. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
