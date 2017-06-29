Outdoors

Evening Star Party at Hacker’s Hill

By Kelli Shedd
Posted June 29, 2017, at 10:02 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Hacker's Hill Preserve , Quaker Ridge Road , Casco , Maine

For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org

(Rain Date August 13) Loon Echo and Southworth Planetarium, along with Casco and Raymond Libraries, invite you to a relaxing evening under the summer sky, and if conditions allow, shooting stars! The Perseids Meteor Shower is always a favorite due to the warm summer temperatures. At its peak, this shower seems to originate from the constellation Perseus, giving rise to the name Perseids. In between shooting stars, gaze through telescopes, high powered binoculars and get familiar with “apps” for smart phones and tablets which make learning about the night sky even more fun! Make sure to bring a comfortable chair, bug spray, drinks and snacks. Meet at the summit at 9:00 PM (Come earlier if you want to view the sunset). Please park in the “Event Parking” area to the right of the summit. Approximately 3 hours. Easy

