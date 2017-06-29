Evening of Geology

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Hacker’s Hill Preserve , Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, Maine
For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org
Spend an early evening with very special guests Maine State Geologist Robert Marvinney and Walter Anderson, Chief Geologist of the International Appalachian Trail (IAT), as we look back in time at the northern Sebago Lake region from a geological stand point. The land between the west shore of Sebago Lake and the White Mountains offer an interesting story of ancient ocean shorelines, glaciers and multiple ice ages. Hacker’s Hill provides a terrific vantage point and signs of geological events of the past. Meet at 5:00 PM at the summit. Please park in the “Event Parking” area to the right of the summit. Feel free to bring a picnic and stay for the sunset! (Sunset will be around 7:55 PM). Approximately 2 hours. Easy
