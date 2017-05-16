Eugene Friesen and Elizabeth Rogers in Concert

Saturday, May 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, Lubec, Maine
For more information: 207-733-4570; cobscookbaymusic.com
4 Grammy award cellist Eugene Friesen with vocalist and songwriter Elizabeth Rogers combine for an evening of rich and diverse music amid the art of Bonnie Beard. The Crow Town Gallery overlooks the tidal marshes of the Lubec Narrows and provides superb acoustics for the performers.
Eugene is best known for his work with the Paul Winter Consort, with whom he has performed for many years. Operatically trained Elizabeth Rogers is known for her music for the documentary about Findhorn, a noted experiential learning centre and ecovillage in Scotland where she spent nearly ten years.
The combination of Friesen’s extraordinary cello mastery and Elizabeth’s voice and lyrics has to be experienced. Their performances fly directly to the audience’s heart. Those who were in attendance at their concert last year are still talking about it and eagerly looking forward to a renewal on Memorial Day weekend.
In addition to the Crow Town Gallery concert on May 27, Cobscook Bay Music will host a house concert on the preceding evening. Visit http:/cobscookbaymusic.com for more information, reservations, and tickets.
