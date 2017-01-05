Ethics of Multiple Relationships

By Steve Nesky
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 9:58 a.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: People's Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Rd., Saco, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This workshop will update participants with current ethical guidelines regarding multiple relationships. A framework for decision-making will be covered as well as discussions on potential problems that may emerge.

Kelli Star Fox, LCSW, LADC, CSS

Cost: $65

