Ethics of Multiple Relationships

Friday, June 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: People's Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Rd., Saco, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This workshop will update participants with current ethical guidelines regarding multiple relationships. A framework for decision-making will be covered as well as discussions on potential problems that may emerge.

Kelli Star Fox, LCSW, LADC, CSS

June 9, 2017, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

People Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Road, Saco

Cost: $65

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →