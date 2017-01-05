Ethical Issues with Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Violence

By Steve Nesky
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 9:54 a.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

Historically, IPV/DV has not been part of social workers’ academic education and clinical training. Yet, social workers in all fields of practice will encounter individuals whose lives are affected by IPV/DV. Any discussion of IPV/DV must include an examination of societal beliefs and values that contribute to abuse/violence in the home. The intersection of race, gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, religion, and class, will be examined for their impact on victims/survivors, children and individuals who abuse their partners. IPV/DV ethical practices will include: screening/assessment, empowering interventions, lethality assessments and risk assessments, safety planning, and referrals to community resources.

Amy Coha, LCSW

March 17, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick

Cost: $100

