Ethical Issues with Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Violence

By Steve Nesky
Posted July 18, 2017, at 9:57 a.m.

Friday, April 13, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

Social workers will encounter Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Violence in all fields of practice. This seminar will focus on the intersectionality of race, gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, religion and class and their impact on victims/survivors, children and individuals who abuse their partners. IPV/DV ethical practices will include: screening/ assessment, lethality and risk assessments, safety planning and trauma-informed practices in working with victims and survivors.

