Ethical Considerations in Rural Psychotherapy: Applying a Five Step Framework to Ease Dilemmas

By Steve Nesky
Posted July 18, 2017, at 10:02 a.m.

Friday, April 27, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendelton Drive, Saco, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

Participants will explore the ethical consideration between what we know we must do, what we know we must not do, and the dilemmas concerning what we think we “should” do in ambiguous situations that arise when conducting psychotherapy in rural settings.We will discuss the way these considerations interact with professional and clinical values in the practice of rural therapy to inform and impact clinical/ethical decisions as counselors and therapists. Participants will be introduced to a five-step

problem-solving schema, SOLVE, which is useful for solving ethical dilemmas.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lincoln, state police at scene of standoff in LincolnLincoln, state police at scene of standoff in Lincoln
  2. Cap’s Tavern fire deemed arsonCap’s Tavern fire deemed arson
  3. Bride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officerBride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer
  4. Plan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rinkPlan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rink
  5. Rockport woman, 63, dies in midcoast motorcycle crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs