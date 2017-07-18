Ethical Considerations in Rural Psychotherapy: Applying a Five Step Framework to Ease Dilemmas

Friday, April 27, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendelton Drive, Saco, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
Participants will explore the ethical consideration between what we know we must do, what we know we must not do, and the dilemmas concerning what we think we “should” do in ambiguous situations that arise when conducting psychotherapy in rural settings.We will discuss the way these considerations interact with professional and clinical values in the practice of rural therapy to inform and impact clinical/ethical decisions as counselors and therapists. Participants will be introduced to a five-step
problem-solving schema, SOLVE, which is useful for solving ethical dilemmas.
