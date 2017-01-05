Ethical Considerations for Counseling in the 21st Century

Friday, May 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Dr., Saco, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
How do we manage our ethical responsibilities in the digital world? How do technological advances in communication influence and inform our practice and our relationships with clients? What do I need to know? How do I talk about this with clients and families? What choices do I make? This interactive workshop will produce lively conversation on the impact electronic communications and social media have on our clinical practice and relationships with our clients.
Kelli Star Fox, LCSW, LADC, CCS
Cost: $65
