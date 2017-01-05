Ethical Considerations for Counseling in the 21st Century

By Steve Nesky
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 9:52 a.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Dr., Saco, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

How do we manage our ethical responsibilities in the digital world? How do technological advances in communication influence and inform our practice and our relationships with clients? What do I need to know? How do I talk about this with clients and families? What choices do I make? This interactive workshop will produce lively conversation on the impact electronic communications and social media have on our clinical practice and relationships with our clients.

Kelli Star Fox, LCSW, LADC, CCS

May 5, 2017, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco

Cost: $65

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The poorest Maine school districts that pay the mostThe poorest Maine school districts that pay the most
  2. Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeoverFormer midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover
  3. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  4. Maine DOT faces shortage of plow truck driversMaine DOT faces shortage of plow truck drivers
  5. 10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs