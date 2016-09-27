EterNav: the Future of Funerals

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum's Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street, Castine, ME For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org

People often feel shell-shocked upon the death of a loved one. Castine-based entrepreneur Kasey Smith’s business, EterNav (short for eternal navigation) was created to help guide families at such times of crisis by using technology and a network of support in new ways. Castine Woman’s Club and The Wilson Museum are co-hosting a presentation by Kasey Smith on Tuesday, October 4 (1 p.m.) at the Museum’s Hutchins Education Center. She will describe the changes taking place in the funeral industry and specifically the resources EterNav offers.

Story continues below advertisement.

Kasey Smith’s 25 years of technical and managerial experience in high-tech, growth companies has served her well as founder of EterNav. A participant in the University of Maine’s 2016 Top Gun Entrepreneurship Accelerator class for the Bangor region, Kasey & EterNav have been featured on The Pulse of Maine (a morning radio show), as well as achieving semi-finalist status on the Maine TV show Greenlight Maine, a program designed to promote and mentor the development and growth of business in the State of Maine.

This program is open to the public and free of charge. For more information about this event contact 207-326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →