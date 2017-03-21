Estate Planning Workshop Hosted by Pine Tree Hospice

By Jane Stitham, Executive Director
Posted March 21, 2017, at 9:48 a.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Charlotte White Center, 572 Bangor Rd., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

For more information: 207-564-4346; wwww.pinetreehospice.org

Pine Tree Hospice will host an informative workshop to help families navigate the sometimes confusing process of financial planning for later life. Kim Cavanagh, Esq. will speak on April 5th at 6:30 on Estate Planning. She will include discussion of 3 legal documents everyone should have, Trusts, and 5 common mistakes that people make. The workshop will be held at the Charlotte White Center at 572 Bangor Rd. in Dover-Foxcroft. The workshop is free for ALL community members and is a part of Pine Tree Hospice’s Caring for the Caregiver program. Call 564-4346 or email wecare@pinetreehospice.org to pre-register.

