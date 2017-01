Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/estate-planning-workshop/

Learn about estate planning with lawyer Jesse Bilfulco. Sessions will be ongoing through the spring.

