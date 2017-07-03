Friday, July 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: NREC Moosehead, 19 Lakeview Street, Greenville, Maine
For more information: nrecmoosehead.org
As part of the 11th Annual Thoreau Wabanaki Trail Festival come on down to Downtown Greenville and enjoy an outdoor concert on the shore of Moosehead Lake! Bring a lawn chair, bring the family, and bring your friends because you won’t want to miss Maine’s own Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection!
Erica Brown started playing the fiddle at the age of six and has been performing since the age of nine, traveling throughout New England, Canada and Louisiana. She has won numerous fiddle contests in New England as well as Canada. Erica was the recipient of a Maine Arts Commission Traditional Arts Apprenticeship in 2006 and is now recognized as a Master of Traditional Fiddling by the Maine Arts Commission. Erica brings a special energy and style to the Maine music scene.
Her band, The Bluegrass Connection, is comprised of some of the finest musicians in New England. Matt Shipman on guitar, Steve Roy on mandolin, Read McNamara on banjo and Ken Taylor on bass. Performance highlights include opening for Grammy Award winning country music superstar, Dwight Yoakam, as well as Grammy Award winning bluegrass performer, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
Check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EBandtheBC/
**Come early for our famous Chicken & Moose burger BBQ 5-7pm: By donation.**
