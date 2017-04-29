Epic Sports Rabbit Run Saturday, April 29, 2017 10am.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Epic Sports Rabbit Run, Bangor City Forest, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 941-5670; epicsportsofmaine.com
Join us for our annual Rabbit Run at Bangor City Forest this Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017. Pre-registration begins at 9am, race starts at 10am. Race course covers East-West trail as well as several shorter trails within the forest. Length approximately 5.4 miles. Proceeds to benefit Bangor Humane Society and Clifton Climbers Association. Prizes for age groups and overall runners. Walkers welcomed at 9:30am. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of race. Registration in store, on-line or race day. Epicsportsofmaine.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →