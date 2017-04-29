Epic Sports Rabbit Run Saturday, April 29, 2017 10am.

By lryder
Posted April 27, 2017, at 8:48 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Epic Sports Rabbit Run, Bangor City Forest, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 941-5670; epicsportsofmaine.com

Join us for our annual Rabbit Run at Bangor City Forest this Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017. Pre-registration begins at 9am, race starts at 10am. Race course covers East-West trail as well as several shorter trails within the forest. Length approximately 5.4 miles. Proceeds to benefit Bangor Humane Society and Clifton Climbers Association. Prizes for age groups and overall runners. Walkers welcomed at 9:30am. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of race. Registration in store, on-line or race day. Epicsportsofmaine.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

View stories by school

  1. Maine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI convictionMaine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI conviction
  2. Maine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders reviewMaine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders review
  3. FairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communitiesFairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communities
  4. Falmouth doctor sentenced for illegal drug distributionFalmouth doctor sentenced for illegal drug distribution
  5. Maine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in BrunswickMaine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in Brunswick