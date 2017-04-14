Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/envision-workshop-sharing-free/
Envision is an intense, week-long workshop, offering young musicians the opportunity to study chamber music under the direction of professional musicians. Students will receive coaching from Sophie and Josie Davis, Maya French, Nate Martin and Colin Wheatley, with additional art activities and workshops offered by Anna French.
Please join us to hear the musicians of tomorrow in this FREE culminating performance of Bay Chamber’s Envision program, supporting youth-focused music making and studies.
