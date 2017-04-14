Envision Faculty Performance – Musical Tapas – FREE

By Monica Kelly,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 14, 2017, at 1:44 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/envision-faculty-performance-musical-tapas-free/

Josie and Sophie Davis, Anna and Maya French, Nate Martin and Colin Wheatley present an intimate evening of music for strings. The program includes seldom performed duos and trios Dvorak and Gliére, and a group performance of traditional Celtic music.

Come relish in this FREE, pre-dinner concert.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Scorpion bites man on United flightScorpion bites man on United flight

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs