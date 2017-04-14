Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/envision-faculty-performance-musical-tapas-free/
Josie and Sophie Davis, Anna and Maya French, Nate Martin and Colin Wheatley present an intimate evening of music for strings. The program includes seldom performed duos and trios Dvorak and Gliére, and a group performance of traditional Celtic music.
Come relish in this FREE, pre-dinner concert.
