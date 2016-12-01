Enrollment Now Open for Trekkers 7th Grade Program

As of December 1st, Trekkers has officially opened our 7th grade application process to all current 7th grade students living in Thomaston, Cushing, St. George, South Thomaston, Owls Head and Rockland. Our enrollment period will extend from December 1st to our deadline on February 13th, 2017. Any students who apply after February 13th will be added to our waiting list until a spot becomes available.

Additionally, this year we are excited to announce Trekkers has 40 openings for seventh grade students. This is an increase from 30 students in past years. If Trekkers receives more than 40 applications by February 13th, we will then implement a lottery system to select students. This lottery is designed to produce a gender and school-balanced group. Our goal being 15 girls and 15 boys from Oceanside Middle School and five girls and five boys from St. George School.

To find the application, please log on to our website www.trekkers.org. At the bottom of this page under ‘Downloads’, click on 7th Grade Application and Information Package. Please fill out and return the last two pages any time before February 13th, 2017. You can also pick up an application at the Trekkers office on Buttermilk Drive in Thomaston anytime during our business hours, 9 am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.

For more information on our 7th grade program before signing up, please mark your calendars for January 23rd from 5:30-6:30pm at Oceanside Middle School. We will be holding a community meeting for all interested seventh graders and their families. In the meantime, please feel free to call the office, 594-5095 and ask for Lindsey Evans or Alaina Ennamorati with any additional questions about our programs. You can also email lindsey@trekkers.org.

Trekkers is a non-profit outdoor-based six-year mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 7th – 12th grade students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. For more information about Trekkers please visit www.trekkers.org or call the Trekkers office at 594-5095.

