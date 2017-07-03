Enjoy Dinner & Show During Old Home Week

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-478-7159; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
The East Orrington Congregational Church will cook up a delicious Baked Bean and Casserole Supper on Tuesday, July 18 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Why cook when you can enjoy a home-cooked dinner with friends and neighbors in air conditioned comfort? Donations are accepted at the door. For more information please call 825-3404.
When you finish dessert, you will want to stay for the Vintage Postcard Presentation by the Orrington Historical Society. This powerpoint presentation on will start at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the church. It is free and open to the public and will offer a fascinating glimpse into Orrington’s past. For more information, contact Judith Frost at 207-478-7159.
