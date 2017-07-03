Enjoy Dinner & Show During Old Home Week

Orrington Postcard
Susan Pate | BDN
Orrington Postcard
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-478-7159; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

The East Orrington Congregational Church will cook up a delicious Baked Bean and Casserole Supper on Tuesday, July 18 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Why cook when you can enjoy a home-cooked dinner with friends and neighbors in air conditioned comfort? Donations are accepted at the door. For more information please call 825-3404.

When you finish dessert, you will want to stay for the Vintage Postcard Presentation by the Orrington Historical Society. This powerpoint presentation on will start at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the church. It is free and open to the public and will offer a fascinating glimpse into Orrington’s past. For more information, contact Judith Frost at 207-478-7159.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Marine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  2. New effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hikeNew effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hike
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. They shipped her home in a coffin but she wasn’t deadThey shipped her home in a coffin but she wasn’t dead
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs