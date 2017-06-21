Engineering a Better World with Mad Science of Maine!

Saturday, July 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Winslow Elementary School, 285 Benton Avenue, Winslow, ME
For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library
Children will step into the shoes of engineers in this spectacular science show designed to launch their imaginations into the boundless field of engineering! Captivating demonstrations and interactive experiments will inspire our next generation to think about how engineers design things to make the world a better place. We will have a smashing good time with the engineering design process as children team up with fellow civil engineers to build a 6-foot roman arch. We will even reach beyond the sky to explore aerospace engineering with an explosive rocket launch. An intelligent robot will display some pretty impressive Kung Fu and yoga moves that will get kids excited about robotics engineering. Oozing chemical reactions and a demonstration of a space age polymer will make children contemplate groundbreaking possibilities in chemical engineering. A “sparking” demonstration will electrify creativity and an amusing experiment with alternative energy will encourage children to ponder the future of this innovation. Children are our future, building a better world can must with sparking their imagination and getting them excited about engineering today!
This program is sponsored by the Winslow and Waterville Public Libraries and will be hosted at the Winslow Elementary School Commons. Please contact either library for more information.
