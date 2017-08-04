Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6035
End of Summer Fantasy Costume Party at the Waterville Public Library with special guest: Tinkerbell!
Take a trip to Neverland where summer never ends! Wear your most outlandish costume and join us for imagination games and crafts.
Tinkerbell will read us stories as we enjoy fairy treats. We’ll decorate the library lawn with fairy houses, too!
Bring your Waterville Public Library Summer Reading Passport and get stamps for attending a library program and building a fairy house!
A family event for all kids and their grownups.
This program is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org
