End of Summer Fantasy Costume Party

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Aug. 04, 2017, at 5:29 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6035

End of Summer Fantasy Costume Party at the Waterville Public Library with special guest: Tinkerbell!

Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:30am-12:00pm

Take a trip to Neverland where summer never ends! Wear your most outlandish costume and join us for imagination games and crafts.

Tinkerbell will read us stories as we enjoy fairy treats. We’ll decorate the library lawn with fairy houses, too!

Bring your Waterville Public Library Summer Reading Passport and get stamps for attending a library program and building a fairy house!

A family event for all kids and their grownups.

For more information, call the Children’s Dept at 680-2604.

This program is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org

