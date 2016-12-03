Encaustic Wax Painting 6-week Artist Series

By Artascope at bec
Posted Dec. 03, 2016, at 2:19 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/encaustic-painting-6-week-artist-series-01202017/

Starts January 20th in Yarmouth (Fridays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)

Story continues below advertisement.

Would you like to try something new and different? Something both creative and fun? Encaustic painting is composed of beeswax, damar resin and pigments that are applied to a surface while melted. It is an ancient, beautiful and unique medium to work with, limited only by your imagination. Along with providing a basic knowledge of the encaustic medium, this class will introduce you to several techniques including making impressions, incising, masking, image transfer, embedding found objects and photos and combining encaustic paint with other mediums. This class is appropriate for artists of all levels and experience.

Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. How illegal campaign donations deepened the downfall of a Maine-made mogulHow illegal campaign donations deepened the downfall of a Maine-made mogul
  2. Maine dad who assaulted children with shock collar accused of making explosivesMaine dad who assaulted children with shock collar accused of making explosives
  3. Snow laden tree crushes coach’s DodgeSnow laden tree crushes coach’s Dodge
  4. Princess cruise company to pay record $40M for pollution cover-upPrincess cruise company to pay record $40M for pollution cover-up
  5. Much of Maine still considered in severe drought despite rainMuch of Maine still considered in severe drought despite rain

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living