Encaustic Wax Painting 6-week Artist Series

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/encaustic-painting-6-week-artist-series-01202017/

Starts January 20th in Yarmouth (Fridays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)

Would you like to try something new and different? Something both creative and fun? Encaustic painting is composed of beeswax, damar resin and pigments that are applied to a surface while melted. It is an ancient, beautiful and unique medium to work with, limited only by your imagination. Along with providing a basic knowledge of the encaustic medium, this class will introduce you to several techniques including making impressions, incising, masking, image transfer, embedding found objects and photos and combining encaustic paint with other mediums. This class is appropriate for artists of all levels and experience.

Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.

