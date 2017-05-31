‘Empty Bowl’ supper in Portland to raise money for Haitian children in need 

Saturday, June 10, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, 65 Mellen St., Portland, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish Social Justice & Peace Commission will hold its annual “Empty Bowl” supper 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in the parish hall located on 65 Mellen St.
The supper will benefit a school in Morne Rouge, Haiti, with all proceeds helping to provide funds for more than 100 schoolchildren to have one meal of rice and beans a day. Sometimes, it is their only meal.
At the gathering, soup donated by local restaurants and bread donated by local bakeries will be served. Attendees will be given their bowl to take home empty as a reminder to be in solidarity with people around the world who have nothing to put in their bowls.
Admission is $10, and those attending are asked to bring a can of soup for the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry. Each month, nearly 600 households representing close to 2,000 people rely on the pantry for food. Haitian crafts will be on sale at the supper.
The parish’s Social Justice & Peace Commission aims to meet the human needs of all people in the parish community and beyond; to provide for the visitation of the sick and lonely; to educate the parish on justice issues; and to work cooperatively with community organizations to better our world.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →