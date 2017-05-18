Emmy-Nominated Greenlight Maine TV Show to Hold Live Taping of Season Finale at Thomas College

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Thomas College Ayotte Auditorium , 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu/institute
WATERVILLE, MAINE, May 2017 — Come watch three Maine companies – Surge Hydro, Bluet, and Herbal Revolution – compete in the final Greenlight Maine pitch-off and vie for $100,000 in cash at a live taping of the TV series at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, on June 6. This free showing is open to the public. The show will begin taping promptly at 7 p.m. in Thomas College’s Ayotte Auditorium. Attendants are asked to arrive between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Seats are limited. Reserve your seat online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greenlight-maine-season-finale-taping-tickets-34359348737 .
This event is part of Thomas College’s recently announced Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation. Named for Maine’s premier entrepreneur and innovator, the Institute has been established to spur economic vitality in Central Maine by nurturing the very talent that will assist in the creation of both jobs and wealth for the area. For more info: www.thomas.edu/institute
Greenlight Maine, a popular TV show featuring Maine Entrepreneurs, was recently nominated for an Emmy.
For more information, please contact Con Fullam at cfullam@maine.rr.com .
About Greenlight Maine: Greenlight Maine is a statewide collaboration of entrepreneurial catalysts and corporate leaders, designed to promote and mentor the development and growth of business in our great state.
Via all forms of media and LIVE events, Greenlight Maine will highlight the unique, creative, and inspirational activity that is being generated by small businesses as well as encourage investments for – “Growing Maine…One Dream At A Time”.
Greenlight Maine is produced by The Portland Media Group, LLC, in collaboration with many valued partners. Greenlight Maine casting is led by Maine Accelerates Growth, production support by NESCOM, at Husson University, and statewide distribution by WCSH6 and WLBZ2.
About Thomas College: Thomas College, founded in 1894, is a private liberal arts college in Waterville, Maine. Thomas offers a rich liberal arts and professional studies curriculum for undergraduate and graduate students in a wide variety of programs including arts and sciences, business, criminal justice, education and technology. Thomas is focused on providing an accessible and affordable quality education to any student who is motivated to work hard and succeed. Thomas provides a supportive learning environment for all students—many of whom are first generation college students—and encourages them to discover and fulfill their unique potential. Thomas is the only college in the nation that offers its graduates Guaranteed Job Placement within six months of graduation. For more information about Thomas College, please visit www.thomas.edu.
