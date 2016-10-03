EMMC Welcomes New Pediatric Specialty Care Doctors

When a child is sick, both the patient and the family appreciate the convenience of having access to a specialist without needing to travel outside of the region. Recognizing an opportunity to improve the availability of pediatric specialty care, Eastern Maine Medical Center has added several new specialists to its team. Pediatric specialties that have been added or expanded include endocrinology, gastroenterology, inpatient care, neurology, and surgery.

Mahmuda Ahmed, MD, pediatric endocrinologist, a graduate of Universidad Iberoamericana in the Dominican Republic, completed her residency at Nassau University Medical Center in New York and her fellowship at Baystate Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Allison Behrle Yardley, MD, pediatric gastroenterologist, comes to EMMC from George Washington University Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where she pursued her fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition. Prior to living in D.C., Dr. Yardley attended the University of Delaware where she studied applied nutrition, received her doctor of medicine degree at Virginia Commonwealth University, and completed her residency at Brown University’s Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI.

Jeremy Yardley, MD, FAAP, pediatric inpatient physician, practiced as a pediatric hospitalist at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD prior to coming to EMMC. Dr. Yardley earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, MA and completed his pediatric residency at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI.

Edward Jernigan, MD, pediatric neurologist, received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and his medical degree at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies. His pediatric residency training was at Maine Medical Center, and child neurology fellowship at the University of Colorado in Denver. Prior to joining EMMC, he practiced child neurology for seven years at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, with special qualifications in child neurology.

Brooke Surran, MD, pediatric neurologist, earned a bachelor’s degree at Smith College in Northampton, MA and her medical degree at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA. She completed a pediatric residency at Baystate Children’s Hospital through Tufts University and a child neurology residency at Boston University School of Medicine, Boston Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, with special qualifications in child neurology. Prior to arriving in Bangor, she was a staff pediatric neurologist at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA and assistant professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Nathalie Kremer, MD, pediatric surgeon, comes to EMMC from Cincinnati, OH, where she completed two international fellowships at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in pediatric surgery and pediatric urology. Originally from Dusseldorf, Germany, Dr. Kremer earned her medical degree from Heinrich-Heine Universitat Dusseldorf. She completed her general surgery internship at the University Hospital Dusseldorf, and her pediatric surgery residency at the Dr. von Hauner Children’s Hospital in Munich. She is board eligible with the European Board of Pediatric Surgery.

For more information or to find out how to schedule an appointment with an EMMC pediatric specialist, please call 973-7520.

