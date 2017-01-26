EMMC Welcomes New Otolaryngologist

(Bangor, Maine) – Medical issues affecting the ears, nose, face, sinuses, throat, larynx, and neck can be particularly uncomfortable for those who experience them, but fortunately, medical specialists who focus specifically on these issues can help patients find relief. To ensure better access for patients who need this type of care, EMMC is pleased to welcome Angela Tsai, MD, to Eastern Maine Otolaryngology.

Dr. Tsai completed her medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine, and residency and internship at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Tsai is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and has a special interest in Mohs defect reconstruction, a procedure that repairs the skin after a cancerous area is removed.

Eastern Maine Otolaryngology encourages new adult and pediatric patients with a referral from a primary care provider to schedule an appointment with Dr. Tsai. For more information, please call (207) 973-9595.

