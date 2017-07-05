Community

Emilia Dahlin in concert in Southwest Harbor

By jim mitchell
Posted July 05, 2017, at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: American Legion Hall, 19 Village Green Way, southwest harbor, me

For more information: 207.619.4331; VillageGreenArts.com

Emilia Dahlin will make her debut appearance on MDI in a concert Thursday July 13 at the American Legion in Southwest Harbor. Wielding a voice that defies the size of her body and strong storytelling sensibilities, Emilia has carved out her name as a unique songstress, know for a genre-bending style that’s all her own. She weaves mesmerizing tales (complete with Greek myths, robotic messiahs, epic floods, and tax evaders) with raw, rootsy folk and dynamic vintage jazz vocals. Fresh off a year-long journey ’round the globe, she’s ripe with new material collected from and inspired by the countries and communities she visited. Doors open at 6:30 pm and music starts at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance at www.eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.VillageGreenArts.com or call 207.619.4331.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine government shutdown ends after LePage and Gideon cut late-night budget dealMaine government shutdown ends after LePage and Gideon cut late-night budget deal
  2. Bangor Waterfront Concerts tried to build an illegal structure at concert site, city saysBangor Waterfront Concerts tried to build an illegal structure at concert site, city says
  3. Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Charleston
  4. Alleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in BiddefordAlleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in Biddeford
  5. Tiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and KingTiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and King