EMHS Launches Interactive Annual Report

EMHS is pleased to announce the release of their new annual report for 2016. What makes this report more dynamic than previous annual reports is creation of an interactive website.

While exploring the website, viewers can also navigate through current healthcare data and view charts and information that paint a current picture of health delivery in Maine. You will also find heartwarming stories and videos that depict some of the incredible care that EMHS caregivers deliver daily across Maine.

Stories include:

• A Fairfield farmer who experiences the benefits of receiving care in the same healthcare system by having a leading-edge heart procedure performed in Bangor, while completing rehabilitation closer to home at Inland Hospital in Waterville.

• A reflection on the various EMHS youth programs that support the development of a healthy lifestyle that nurtures mind, body, and spirit

• EMHS’ commitment to collaborate with other partners in the community to confront opiate addiction in Maine, and one recovering addicts story of how a program at Mercy saved her life.

• New parents who see firsthand the difference between the smaller, older neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a new modern facility when their child becomes the first patient in EMMC’s new Penobscot Pavilion

“Although we can’t share every amazing act of kindness or technological advancement throughout our system, this report captures a handful of great stories,” said Suzanne Spruce, APR, chief communications officer at EMHS. “We hope you will take a moment to enjoy these stories about our fellow Mainers.”

To access EMHS’ Annual Report for 2016, please visit: emhs.org/annualreport

