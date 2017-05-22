Emera Maine using helicopters as part of line repairs

BANGOR — Using helicopters to support workers and equipment on the ground, Emera Maine is starting a repair and maintenance project along a 100-mile stretch of an important transmission line to extend the life of the line and ensure safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

Work along the transmission line, from Orrington to the Aroostook County town of Orient, will involve replacement of some equipment as well as the complete rebuild of 70-80 structures identified during routine inspections. Deployment of helicopters will allow the work to be done more quickly and cost-effectively.

“This project has been developed with a strong focus on achieving cost savings for our customers while reinvesting in a key asset,” said Aaron Boyd, project manager. “Operation of this transmission line is important to the region and the Emera Maine system to deliver safe and reliable power to our customers.”

Helicopters will be used to carry workers and materials to structures for replacement of smaller equipment, including clamps and insulators. Work will continue along the transmission line, which was built in the early 1970s, through Oct. 31, 2017.

Emera Maine is committed to delivering safe, reliable electric service. As the state’s second-largest electric utility, the company delivers electricity to more than 158,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 10,400 square miles in five counties in eastern and northern Maine.

