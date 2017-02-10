Emera Maine prepares for major storm

BANGOR and PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — With a major storm forecast for Sunday night into Monday, Emera Maine is busy with efforts to ensure equipment and crews are ready throughout its service territory as difficult travel conditions are anticipated.

Significant snowfall and strong winds are expected throughout the region.

Emera Maine is deploying a plan to have staff and equipment in affected areas poised to respond, both in the field and in the Customer Contact Center, and will continue to make appropriate preparations as the storm descends.

“Given how the forecast can change in 48 hours, we will monitor the event throughout the weekend and make adjustments accordingly. We have made a solid plan given the current forecast,” said System Emergency Manager Lisa Martin.

Customers are urged to make sure they have flashlights, spare batteries, a supply of clean water and nonperishable food items stocked up at home in case of an outage.

If you have a secondary heating system that is not dependent upon electricity, make sure it is in good working order with an adequate fuel supply.

And, as always, NEVER touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with one, and never drive over one.

Customers can get the latest outage information and view our live outage and restoration map at emeramaine.com. Outages can be reported online or by calling our Customer Contact Center at 1-855-EMERA-11 (1-855-363-7211) or 207-973-2000.

