Emera Maine plans power interruption in Lincoln area morning of Nov. 23

LINCOLN, Maine — Emera Maine plans an urgent interruption of electric service beginning at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the towns of Lee, Lincoln, Winn and Mattawamkeag. The emergency repairs are expected to take approximately four hours, interrupting power for nearly 1,000 customers, according to a press release.

The following streets and roads will be affected:

— Lincoln: Main Street, north toward Mattawamkeag; Bridge Road; Old Military Road; Lee Street; Hale Farm Road; Depot Street; Scenic View Drive; Bagley Mountain Road; Tower Road; McIntyre Street; Curtis Farm Road; Lee Road; Buena Vista Drive.

— Winn: Main Street and Route 168.

— Mattawamkeag: Main Street.

— Lee: Philips Road; North Road; Mallett Mill Road; Maxwell Road; Old Steamboat Road; Dam Road; Whitten Shore Road; Arab Road; Thomas Hill Road; Half Township Road; South Road; Lee Road; Emerson Drive; Skunk Hill Road; Weir Pond Road; Cobb Road; Thurlow Road; Pine Bluff; Gray Knocket Road; Coles Landing; Colony Court; Slipper Ridge; Silver Lake Road; Smart Road; Gifford Road; Richardson Road; Corbett Road.

Emera Maine said in its press release it recognizes the inconvenience the outage may cause customers the before Thanksgiving, but the interruption will allowcrews to make repairs to the system in the safest possible manner and prevent a more prolonged, unexpected outage in the future.

Customers may report outages or ask questions by calling the Customer Service Center at 973-2020 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

