EMDC Welcomes Sven Bartholomew to Board of Directors

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) is pleased to announce that Sven Bartholomew, Senior Vice President and Payroll Sales Manager of Bangor Payroll a division of Bangor Savings Bank, has joined its Board of Directors.

Sven has spent many years working in the communities of Maine, having worked with worked with thousands of Maine employers and has working relationships with many across the state in almost every industry and governmental affiliation. Sven also has had the unique opportunity to help many of these clients through challenging economic climates and changing industry workforce needs.

Sven has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of Maine at Farmington and is currently enrolled in an MBA program at Husson University with a concentration on leadership. He also holds his Certified Payroll Professional Certification from the American Payroll Association.

He has served as the previous President of the University of Maine at Farmington Alumni Council, guest

speaker to incoming classes and the commencement speaker for the graduating class of 2012. Sven has also served in several capacities for the University of Maine System- on a Presidential Election Committee and University of Maine Incubation Center Mentor program. In 2013 he was honored with the Florence Archibald Alumni Service award.

About EMDC: Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) is a private nonprofit organization committed to providing leadership and assistance that fosters creation of a thriving regional economic climate. EMDC provides business development, workforce development and community development throughout Eastern Maine through a variety of programs and services aimed to support businesses, communities and individuals.

