EMDC ‘Hire, Train and Retain’ workshop for businesses slated in Dexter

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Abbott Memorial Library, 1 Church St., Dexter, Maine For more information: 207-942-6389; EMDC.org/eventcalendar

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) will be presenting “Hire, Train and Retain” on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 10am to 11:30am at Abbott Memorial Library, 1 Church St., Dexter.

This free workshop is designed to provide employers with information vital to finding and keeping the right employees for their company. Presented by EMDC’s Workforce Development Specialists, employers will learn how to save time and money while examining the real reasons employees leave.

For more information or to register, visit www.EMDC.org/eventcalendar or call 207-942-6389.

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) in Bangor works to promote and strengthen Eastern Maine’s economy by growing businesses, shaping the workforce and enhancing communities. EMDC serves the four Eastern Counties of Maine: Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and portions of Waldo County. For more information, visit www.emdc.org, or call 1-800-339-6389.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →