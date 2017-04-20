EMCC’s Medical Assistant Program available at University College at Ellsworth

By Lynne Witham
Posted April 20, 2017, at 4:28 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: University College at Ellsworth, 248 State Street, Suite 1, Mill Mall, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-3897; learn.maine.edu/ellsworth

A new cohort of EMCC’s part-time evening program for the Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assistant Technology will be starting in Fall 2017 at University College at Ellsworth. Medical Assistants are multi-skilled allied health professionals specifically trained to work in ambulatory settings such as physicians’ offices, clinics, and group practices, performing administrative and clinical procedures. Students are provided with extensive hands-on training in both entry level and advanced medical assistant competencies in accordance with the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Essential Guidelines. Graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) national certification exam administered by the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA).

There will be an Open House for interested students on May 24th from 4-7 p.m. Those who plan to attend can RSVP to 667-3897 or kimberly.leavitt@maine.edu. Those who cannot attend the open house can use the same contact information to schedule an appointment with an advisor for more information and to apply to the program.

