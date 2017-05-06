EMBRACING EARTH Hawk Ridge Farm

By June LaCombe
Posted May 06, 2017, at 3:40 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine

For more information: (207)688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com

Pownal, Maine May 20 – July 23, 2017

Opening Reception Saturday, May 20th 4:30-6:30 pm

By appointment 207-688-4468 june.lacombe@gmail.com

Sculpture by New England artists shown through country home, gardens and woodland trails. Sunday afternoon speakers, open houses, events and photos posted on website www.junelacombesculpture.com Maple Tree Talks on the “art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us”. Open Houses Sunday afternoons 1:00-4:00 throughout the show.

