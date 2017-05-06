Saturday, May 20, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine
For more information: (207)688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com
EMBRACING EARTH Hawk Ridge Farm
Pownal, Maine May 20 – July 23, 2017
Opening Reception Saturday, May 20th 4:30-6:30 pm
By appointment 207-688-4468 june.lacombe@gmail.com
Sculpture by New England artists shown through country home, gardens and woodland trails. Sunday afternoon speakers, open houses, events and photos posted on website www.junelacombesculpture.com Maple Tree Talks on the “art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us”. Open Houses Sunday afternoons 1:00-4:00 throughout the show.
