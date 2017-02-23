‘Embracing a Life of Meaning’ Ecumenical Lenten Lunch and Learn program March 9

BLUE HILL, Maine — “Embracing a Life of Meaning” is the title of this year’s Ecumenical Lenten Lunch and Learn program to be held noon-1 p.m. beginning on Thursday, March 9, at Jonathan Fisher Hall, First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, 22 Tenney Hill.

Drawing on the wisdom of best-selling author Kathleen Norris, providing her unique viewpoint through short video presentations, the group will look more closely at the following topics:

— Belief Matters: Why does belief matter? To what do we give our hearts? What is the core message of what we believe―creeds or commitment? To what extent is to believe also “to belove”?

— The Bible Matters: The Bible is our collective story. How is that story reflected in our daily lives? What is it about the Bible that always seems to address our present moment?

— Community Matters: In community, individualism and imperfection meet grace and acceptance. What is our part in the Body of Christ?

— Place Matters: In what ways is faith set within the physical space of home, church, land and people?

— We Matter: What it means to remain in God’s image and to counter our selfishness by embracing the world and its needs?

The group will meet each week for one hour beginning at noon and alternate between The First Congregational church of Blue Hill (374-2891), and St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church of Blue Hill, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road, (374-5200). A light lunch will be provided by the hosting congregation at no charge.

