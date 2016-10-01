Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street Unity, ME 04988, Unity, Maine For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/elvis-1956

ELVIS-1956 recreates the electrifying magic of Elvis’ breakout year in music. From his meteoric rise to stardom on national Television on shows like The Ed Sullivan Show to his wild stage shows, Jessi Mallory (as Elvis) will make you feel like you have traveled back in time to witness this incredible event. With on-screen projections to help guide the way, wardrobe changes, and rockin’ music, you’ll be truly amazed. Celebrate the rise of not only Elvis Presley, but the rise of Rock & Roll with songs like, “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Hound Dog,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” This is one show not to be missed!

Tickets: $15.00

Jessi Mallory is an award winning Elvis Tribute Artist from Maine who has traveled the country and Canada performing as Elvis.

