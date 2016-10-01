Next

ELVIS-1956

By Wendi Richards
Posted Oct. 01, 2016, at 10:56 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street Unity, ME 04988, Unity, Maine

For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/elvis-1956

ELVIS-1956 recreates the electrifying magic of Elvis’ breakout year in music. From his meteoric rise to stardom on national Television on shows like The Ed Sullivan Show to his wild stage shows, Jessi Mallory (as Elvis) will make you feel like you have traveled back in time to witness this incredible event. With on-screen projections to help guide the way, wardrobe changes, and rockin’ music, you’ll be truly amazed. Celebrate the rise of not only Elvis Presley, but the rise of Rock & Roll with songs like, “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Hound Dog,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” This is one show not to be missed!

Story continues below advertisement.

Tickets: $15.00

Jessi Mallory is an award winning Elvis Tribute Artist from Maine who has traveled the country and Canada performing as Elvis.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Maine man accused of trying to pass off food carton as inspection stickerMaine man accused of trying to pass off food carton as inspection sticker
  2. Air Force One Bangor landing may have been called offAir Force One Bangor landing may have been called off
  3. Maine dissolves 27 local public health groups with little explanationMaine dissolves 27 local public health groups with little explanation
  4. Affidavit: Accused kidnapper told victim ‘she might live’Affidavit: Accused kidnapper told victim ‘she might live’
  5. Blue Hill native makes her comedy debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”Blue Hill native makes her comedy debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Next