Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Elm Street Congregational Church, 31 Elm Street, Bucksport, Maine For more information: 2074693333; elmstreetcc.com

Bucksport, Maine 04416

January 1, 2017

Press Release

Elm Street Congregational Church Celebration

Bucksport’s Elm Street Congregational Church sits at the corner of Elm and Franklin streets, much as it did in the time of its first settled Pastor, Mighill Blood. Blood accepted the call to ministry in 1803, and the present church was built during his pastorate in 1838. According to a history by Benjamin B. Blodget, the church called twelve pastors between 1840 and 1946, when the Reverend Charles T. Brown came to serve. It was during Rev. Brown’s pastorate in 1951, that the church was dedicated on January 7; and now, sixty-five years later, that dedication will be celebrated on Sunday, January 8, 2017 during the 10:00 AM worship service.

There was no building or settled pastor when the congregational movement began in Bucksport in 1793, and there is a rich history to share as Elm Street Congregational Church evolved to what it is today. The church, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, also houses an historic instrument, the E. and G.G. Hook tracker action organ, manufactured in 1863, and renovated a hundred years later in 1963.

Whether you once attended church or Sunday School at Elm Street, or grew up with parents and grandparents who were connected with the church, or just have an interest in knowing more about Bucksport’s history, we invite you to join this special service of celebration. Hear the history, sing familiar hymns accompanied by the Hook organ, pray, and hear an inspiring message from Rev. Dr. Sandra Reed.

All are welcome and the celebration will continue after the service with refreshments served in Brown Hall. For more information contact the church office (207)469-3333, ElmStCh@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.elmstreetcc.org.

