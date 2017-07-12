Ellsworth United Methodist Church Turkey Supper July 29, 2017

Saturday, July 29, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Ellsworth United Methodist Church, 21 Hancock Street,, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 2076675966; eumc.org
Could you please include this supper announcement in the Bangor Daily News? We appreciate your help.
Thank you,
Priscilla Vail
Lay Leader
A turkey supper will be held 5:00 pm – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church, 21 Hancock Street,Ellsworth, Maine.
The menu includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, peas, cranberry sauce, celery, homemade rolls, and pies.
Prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and free for children under 5. Takeout dinners will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. To arrange takeout orders and information, please call the church 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Friday or Saturday, July 28-29 at 667-5966.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →