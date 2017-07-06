Ellsworth Public Library Art Show July

Shown by the artist’s daughter, this show will run until August 2nd.

My Dad’s Perspective, Preserving Beauty Amid War

“My dad, Galen E. Leavitt (1933 -2012), graduated from Waterville High School in 1952, joined the United States Air Force, and was trained as a photographer. Although stationed in Tachikawa, Japan, Galen was flown into South Korea on many missions to provide photographs of events, both tragic and celebratory. As Galen’s youngest of four surviving daughters, I am proud to tell the story of a young Maine man serving his country while his fiancée (later to become my mom, Estelle Gamache Leavitt), waited 26 months for his safe return.

My dad’s black and white photos and color slides number in the hundreds; however, I have selected sixty compelling pieces that best tell his story. My dad photographed the formalities and the carnage of the Korean War, but he also photographed the authentic beauty that he viewed through his camera lens in the form of the people, the culture, and the landscape of his surroundings. I believe my dad was searching for normalcy during his service, searching for humanity amid the brutality and confusion of the Korean Conflict, also known as the “Forgotten War.” ”

~ Margo Ann Leavitt Pullen

