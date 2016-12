Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth Historical Society, 40 State St., Ellsworth, Maine

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Ellsworth Historical Society will hold its Christmas open house, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, old jail and sheriff’s home, 40 State St. Hot cider and goodies.

