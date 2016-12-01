ELLIS PAUL (folk/pop)

By Jennifer DeChant
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 1:32 p.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME

For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

April 28, 2017 at 7:30pm. $20 adv/$23door

Born in Aroostook County, Maine, Ellis Paul is a native son who has travelled the world as a literate, provocative and urbanely romantic folk-pop style musician. His songs have appeared in movies and on television, bridging the gap between the modern folk sound and the populist traditions of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.

