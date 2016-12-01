ELLIS PAUL (folk/pop)

Friday, April 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

April 28, 2017 at 7:30pm. $20 adv/$23door

Story continues below advertisement.

Born in Aroostook County, Maine, Ellis Paul is a native son who has travelled the world as a literate, provocative and urbanely romantic folk-pop style musician. His songs have appeared in movies and on television, bridging the gap between the modern folk sound and the populist traditions of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →