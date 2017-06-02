Ellen Sander to read from her new poetry memoir, “Hawthorne, a House in Bolinas”

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-3884; belfastlibrary.org
On Tuesday June 13th, 6:30 pm the Belfast Free Library will host a poetry reading and book launch celebration with former Belfast Poet Laureate Ellen Sander.
Sanders new book, Hawthorne, a House in Bolinas is an unfolding narrative poem that celebrates a legendary poetic community of the seventies, and the luminaries who were there. Set in Bolinas Ca. when Sander lived there, by the beach, among the eucalyptus, in the fog, it’s a poetic portrait of a legendary epoch in the fabled West Marin community.
Included in this new chapbook are vignettes about locals Robert Creeley, Tom Clark, Aram Saroyan, Bobbie Louise Hawkins, Richard Brautigan, Lewis MacAdams and Joanne Kyger (and more) as well as visitors Allen Ginsberg, Gerard Malanga and Bob Dylan.
Ellen Sander, a pioneering New York rock journalist, author of Trips: Rock Life in the Sixties, incubated her poetry in Bolinas , California in the seventies. Hawthorne is her homage to those poets and those times in Bolinas, in the early mid 1970’s when Bolinas was rife with poets and poetry, in a thriving and spicy small town culture. Today Ellen lives in Belfast where she is the host of Poetry Woodshed Radio on WBFY in Belfast; she has served on the board of the Belfast Poetry Festival and is a member of The Academy of American Poets and Beyond Baroque.
All are invited to come hear Ellen share her poetic memoir of this time in her life. Books will be available to purchase at the program. For more information call the library at 338-3884 ext. 10.
