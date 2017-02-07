Elizabeth Strout: An Evening to Benefit The Telling Room

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Franklin Theater, Waynflete School, 360 Spring Street, Portland, Maine For more information: tellingroom.org/events

A Pulitzer Prize-winning author and New York Times bestselling mainstay, Elizabeth Strout captivates audiences with her distinctively New England stories and powerful narrative ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

On the heels of her critically acclaimed new novel I Am Lucy Barton, she will return to her native Maine to discuss her new book and her life as a fiction writer. A book signing will follow.

Limited VIP tickets available for a cocktail meet and greet with the author.

VIP event at 6:30pm | Doors at 7:00pm

$50 for VIP | $25 for general admission

All proceeds from this event will be used to support The Telling Room’s free literary arts programs for Maine youth.

Info and Tickets at Tellingrooom.org

