Eleventh-grader honored as district essay winner

JACKMAN, Maine — Eleventh-grader Demitria Giroux was a guest of honor at the annual State Veterans of Foreign Wars banquet held Jan. 14, at MacCrillis-Rousseau Post 8835 in Winslow.

Giroux, a student at Forest Hills Consolidated School, was recognized for being the District 5 winner of the VFW’s yearly “Voice of Democracy” national speech contest.

Students in grades nine-12 were invited to participate in a national speech contest this past fall on the theme “My Responsibility to America.” Giroux received local accolades in November from the William B. Doughty VFW Auxiliary 5723 of Jackman by placing first at the entry level.

Her winning submission will be sent along to be judged at the state level. Grand Prizes include scholarships and trips to Washington, D.C. National winners are announced in March.

https://www.vfw.org/VOD

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →