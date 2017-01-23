Eleventh Annual Winter Beach Ball featuring Motor Booty Affair

Saturday, March 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Center, 515 Maine Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-973-5055; emmcauxiliary.org

The EMMC Auxiliary’s Eleventh Annual Winter Beach Ball is Saturday, March 4, 2017, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM. The event will be held at the Cross Insurance Center, an outstanding venue for this great fundraiser. Motor Booty Affair, the Ultimate Disco Tribute Band, will be providing music from the 70’s that we know and love. Check out the Band’s website for a sample of their music: http://www.motorbootyaffair.com/

Social Hour and Silent Auction 7 – 8 PM

Dancing with Motor Booty Affair 8 – 11 PM

Put on your tropical attire or your bell bottoms and flip flops and join us for an evening of music, dancing, and the opportunity to participate in our Silent Auction and delicious refreshments.

Proceeds from the 2017 Winter Beach Ball will go toward the EMMC Auxiliary’s five year pledge of $400,000 to EMMC’s new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Tickets are $35 per person or $350 for a table of ten and can be purchased by calling 207-973-5055 or purchasing online at www.emmcauxiliary.org .

The Auxiliary was established in 1893. Since its inception the Auxiliary has contributed over 3.5 million dollars to the hospital and its programs, ‘doing good work’, and directly supporting our community. Some of our most recent donations benefiting the community include:

• $350,000 pledge to the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center fulfilled in 2015

• $4,000 for nursing scholarships each year

• $15,016 to Children’s Miracle Network this year to benefit children in eastern and northern Maine

Visit our website for further information www.emmcauxiliary.org and ‘like’ us on Facebook.

