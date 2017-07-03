Elder’s Tea Salute’s Orrington’s Seniors

Monday, July 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Orrington Grange Hall, 446 Dow Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-482-9040; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
From 3:00-5:00 p.m. on July 17, Orrington’s senior residents are invited to a a special Elder’s Tea in the Grange Hall. This is a great opportunity for the community’s elders to see the Vintage Clothing display and then gather, reminisce and enjoy each other’s company. Tea and coffee will be served with finger sandwiches and tea cakes. Seniors that would like a ride to the Elder’s Tea may call Heather Bowden of the Old Home Week Committee at 207-482-9040.
