Elder’s Tea Salute’s Orrington’s Seniors

Elder's Tea
Elder's Tea
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 5:56 p.m.

Monday, July 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Orrington Grange Hall, 446 Dow Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-482-9040; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

From 3:00-5:00 p.m. on July 17, Orrington’s senior residents are invited to a a special Elder’s Tea in the Grange Hall. This is a great opportunity for the community’s elders to see the Vintage Clothing display and then gather, reminisce and enjoy each other’s company. Tea and coffee will be served with finger sandwiches and tea cakes. Seniors that would like a ride to the Elder’s Tea may call Heather Bowden of the Old Home Week Committee at 207-482-9040.

