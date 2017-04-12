“El Camino; Looking for Infinity” to screen in Belfast

Sunday, April 23, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, April 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Colonial Theatre, 163 High Street, Belfast, ME-Maine
For more information: 2073381975; colonialtheatre.com
“Looking for Infinity; El Camino” to screen in Belfast’s Colonial Theatre
The El Camino de Santiago is a 500 mile pilgrimage with as many reasons to walk as there are footsteps. The walk follows an early Roman trade route crossing the north of Spain and pilgrims have been walking it for centuries. These days’ walkers coming from the entire world may be spiritual seekers, physical fitness buffs, adventurers, foot loose travelers and those bent on self-renewal and self-discovery. Over 200,000 people undertake the walk every year. The film will screen two times April 23 Sunday at 4:30 & Monday April 24th 7:00 PM. Monday night there will be an opportunity for local people who have walked the trail to talk about their experiences. The film follows walkers the length of the trail, and between their personal stories and the powerful visuals of the changing landscapes you may want to lace up your walking shoes! For more information www.colonialtheatre.com or https://www.facebook.com/The-Colonial-Theatre-72861078513/ or call 338-1975
